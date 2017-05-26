Other High School Sports

May 26, 2017 5:49 PM

John Paul II enjoys banner year in athletics

John Paul II recently completed a record-setting year for athletic achievement.

At its May 18 sports banquet, the school honored 13 students who were named to their respective SCISA all-region and all-state teams. Only three earned such honors last year.

“To rise to this level in only three years of varsity competition shows the meteoric rise of the program and the dedication of its athletes,” said Matt Dakolias, John Paul II’s athletic director.

Karl Johnson earned all-region accolades in football, basketball and soccer. Set to attend The Citadel this fall, he also received all-state football recognition. He scored the the first Golden Knights touchdown during their debut season and racked up 448 rushing yards in a single game when they played 8-man football.

Freshman Sebastian Laverde was named all-region in cross country and soccer.

The varsity girls soccer team, which advanced to the 2017 Class 1A state title game, placed four players on the all-region team — junior Briana Riley and freshmen Abigail Quinty, Merrit Woodham and Katie Leigh Floyd.

Other JPII all-region players are Abigail Barker, sophomore, volleyball; Jalen Mutrie, freshman, cross country; Rashad Battiste, sophomore, basketball: Elijah Moreno, sophomore, soccer; Mark Tigges, baseball; and Thomas Kender, baseball

Cohen Bruner, an eighth grader, was selected for the all-state swim team.

“JPll is a great place to be right now,” Dakolias said. “We are just at the beginning of our growth and its headed in the right direction.”

