Back-to-back soccer champs Chapin names new coach

Former Irmo and Emerald assistant Denny Sago has been named the new Chapin boys varsity soccer coach.
He replaces Ben Bosco, who won two straight state titles with the Eagles. Bosco left to pursue a career in the insurance industry.
“I look forward to the opportunity to lead a program with the history that Chapin soccer has and a group of players that have already shown commitment and determination necessary to build upon that tradition,” Sago said in a statement.
Sago has spent the past 20 years coaching and teaching in South Carolina, serving as an assistant at Emerald High in Greenwood for four years before joining Irmo High in the same role.
He’s coached in seven state finals in 12 years with Irmo, winning three 4A championships. He also served as the junior varsity head coach at each school during his tenures.
He’s also worked in higher levels, serving as an operations intern with Major League Soccer’s DC United for a year as well as working with the Charleston Battery for three seasons.
In the club soccer scene, Sago has worked with the S.C. United Football Club, serving as a staff coach for eight years while also taking the role as director of goalkeeping for eight years combined in two different stints.
“We are excited to welcome coach Sago and his family to the Chapin community,” Chapin principal Akil Ross said in a news release announcing Sago’s hire. “Chapin soccer has a strong tradition of excellence. We are proud to have Denny’s experience and dedication to building young men at the helm of this program. We look forward to his success.”
Sago has a bachelors’ degree in history from the University of South Carolina and has served as a volunteer assistant with the Gamecocks men’s soccer team
Comments