Other High School Sports

May 20, 2017 4:05 PM

Beaufort Academy players earn soccer accolades

Submitted reports

Beaufort Academy’s Ryan Muniz was named the player of the year for its SCISA region.

Muniz was joined on the all-region team by teammates David Mathai, William Tumlin and Thomas Holladay.

