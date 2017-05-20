Local players named SCBCA all-stars

Hilton Head Island’s Carmen Mlodzinski and Bluffton’s Cameron Bent have been named South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association all-stars.
Mlodzinski, a right-handed pitcher and infielder, will play for the South Select team during the two-day event that starts Wednesday at Lexington High School in Lexington. Bent, a speedy outfielder, is on South 4A/3A.
The schedule is as follows:
Wednesday
Game 1 — North 4A/3A vs. South 4A/3A, 3 p.m.
Game 2 — North 5A/2A/1A vs. South 5A/2A/1A, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3 — North Select vs. South Select
Thursday
Game 4 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.
Game 5 — North/South championship game, 12:30 p.m.
Game 6 — Select Game 2, 3 p.m.
