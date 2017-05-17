Other High School Sports

May 17, 2017 6:50 PM

May River places in top 10 in AAA Boys Golf Championships

May River High School and Bluffton High School competed in the AAA Boys Golf Championships on Pawleys Island at the True Blue Golf Club.

Waccamaw High School won the tournament. May River High finished eighth in the state.

May River’s Drew Weary, All State Golfer, earned fourth place in individual honors, and Brandon McBride, also an All State Golfer, earned ninth place.

Bluffton High’s Connor Moore, All State Golfer, was a third-place medalist.

Scores

Waccamaw High School (+2) 290-288—578

Bishop England HS (+39) 314-301—615

Gilbert HS (+51) 309-318—627

Emerald HS (+68) 327-317—644

Palmetto HS (+75) 335-316—651

Pendleton HS (+88) 332-332—664

Woodruff HS (+91) 340-327—667

May River HS (+96) 325-347—672

Mid-Carolina HS (+96) 325-347—672

Walhalla HS (+101) 346-331—677

Manning HS (+109) 356-329—685

Powdersville HS (+110) 344-342—686

Hanahan HS (+125) 358-343—701

Aynor HS (+139) 355-360—715

Brookland- Cayce HS (+146) 375-347—722

Crescent HS (NC) NC-331—NC

West Oak HS (NC) NC-NC—NC

Camden HS (NC) NC-NC—NC

Chapman HS (NC) NC-NC—NC

Bluffton HS (NC) NC-NC—NC

Georgetown HS (NC) NC-NC—NC

Strom Thurmond HS (NC) NC-NC—NC

