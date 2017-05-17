May River places in top 10 in AAA Boys Golf Championships

May River High School and Bluffton High School competed in the AAA Boys Golf Championships on Pawleys Island at the True Blue Golf Club.
Waccamaw High School won the tournament. May River High finished eighth in the state.
May River’s Drew Weary, All State Golfer, earned fourth place in individual honors, and Brandon McBride, also an All State Golfer, earned ninth place.
Bluffton High’s Connor Moore, All State Golfer, was a third-place medalist.
Scores
Waccamaw High School (+2) 290-288—578
Bishop England HS (+39) 314-301—615
Gilbert HS (+51) 309-318—627
Emerald HS (+68) 327-317—644
Palmetto HS (+75) 335-316—651
Pendleton HS (+88) 332-332—664
Woodruff HS (+91) 340-327—667
May River HS (+96) 325-347—672
Mid-Carolina HS (+96) 325-347—672
Walhalla HS (+101) 346-331—677
Manning HS (+109) 356-329—685
Powdersville HS (+110) 344-342—686
Hanahan HS (+125) 358-343—701
Aynor HS (+139) 355-360—715
Brookland- Cayce HS (+146) 375-347—722
Crescent HS (NC) NC-331—NC
West Oak HS (NC) NC-NC—NC
Camden HS (NC) NC-NC—NC
Chapman HS (NC) NC-NC—NC
Bluffton HS (NC) NC-NC—NC
Georgetown HS (NC) NC-NC—NC
Strom Thurmond HS (NC) NC-NC—NC
