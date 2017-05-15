Beaufort, Hilton Head High compete in 4A state golf tournament

Day One is in the books for the 4A state golf tournament, and two area teams are battling for the trophy.
Beaufort High School and Hilton Head High School, who finished seventh and sixth respectively, are among 12 teams in contention for the title.
Hilton Head, a traditional powerhouse, has had several top five finishes in the last decade, but AC Flora has been a thorn in their side the last few seasons.
Still, head coach Rawn Grant likes his teams’ chances heading into Day Two.
“Myrtle Beach, AC Flora and Hartsville have been pretty good,” said Grant. “But I feel strong about our team.”
The humidity made it difficult at times to travel across the course, but Grant considered the picturesque setting and cool breeze a luxury for the athletes competing.
“The course is in great shape and the rain definitely helped,” said Grant. “It’s been a little sticky but the kids have been staying hydrated.”
In the past, the Seahawks have been the team to beat heading in Day Two, but Grant enjoys being in a no-pressure situation.
“Every time we were leading the first day we did not win,” said Grant. “We are not leading this time, so I feel good.”
Beaufort’s Matthew Campbell shot a 74 for the Eagles, leading the team to a score of 314. Hilton Head finished with a score of 305 and Brooks Dyess led the pack with a 76. Wren’s Holden Grigg shot a 65 to lead all scorers.
The tournament continues at 8 a.m. Tuesday at Port Royal Golf Club.
LOCAL DAY ONE SCORES
Hilton Head
Brooks Dyess: 76
Travis Mancill: 72
Caden Edwards: 76
Charlie Farrell: 82
Chris Lifvergren: 81
Beaufort
Matthew Campbell: 74
Tommy Holloway: 75
Riley Kase: 81
Austin Van Horn: 100
Thomas Mull: 84
