Strategy change sparks Hilton Head Christian to state title

They changed their tactics but not their results.
The Hilton Head Christian Academy Eagles switched from their typical 3-5-2 alignment to a 4-3-3 en route to their 16th win in 17 outings and the SCISA Class 2A boys soccer championship Saturday.
The move helped the Eagles notch a soggy 1-0 victory after Oakwood Prep at Porter-Gaud School in Charleston. Team captain Evan Berkner tallied the goal, his 21st of the season and seventh in three playoff games, with 18 minutes left in the second half, setting off a wild celebration. It came after a nifty cross-the-pitch pass from Josue Hurtado.
“It was awesome,” said Hilton Head Christian coach Dylan Curtis, whose team won its first state soccer title since 2002. “After we scored, we didn’t change anything. We kept playing to win.”
Curtis said the alignment shift keyed his team’s offensive breakthrough against fierce defensive pressure.
“It made a big difference,” he said. “We were able to pick up more passes and open up more space.”
Matthew McCutchen and Alex Nasiadka also were instrumental in the improved offensive play.
The switch in tactics also made a difference on defense. It allowed Reece Woods stay back on Oakwood Prep’s end of the field to counter its leading scoring threats.
“We stayed in formation, and we stayed defensively sound,” Curtis said. “Oakwood Prep has good size and good speed. Reece did a good job.”
The Eagles also benefited from stellar play in the net by Lukas O’Grady.
“He made some amazing stops,” Curtis said.
The coach said his team was energized by the support of its fans and parents, who braved occasional hard rain. The start of the contest was delayed nearly an hour by a couple of showers.
Curtis said the Eagles, who outscored their three playoff foes 10-2, developed solid team chemistry early in the season. They enjoyed team dinners throughout the campaign, even shunning cellphones while eating in order to talk to each other.
“They bought into the team motto — love the process more than the prize,” Curtis said.
