May 13, 2017 7:41 PM

High school soccer result: Hilton Head Christian Academy boys vs. Oakbrook Prep

Hilton Head Christian Academy defeated Oakbrook Prep 1-0 on Saturday to win the SCISA Class AA boys soccer championship in Charleston.

Sports Videos