High school soccer result: Hilton Head Christian Academy boys vs. Oakbrook Prep

Hilton Head Christian Academy defeated Oakbrook Prep 1-0 on Saturday to win the SCISA Class AA boys soccer championship in Charleston.
Hilton Head Christian Academy defeated Oakbrook Prep 1-0 on Saturday to win the SCISA Class AA boys soccer championship in Charleston.
Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all men's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all women's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
Comments