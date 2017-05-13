Beaufort Academy girls claim SCISA Class A soccer crown

Senior Amanda Kahn scored two goals to spark Beaufort Academy to a 3-1 win over John Paul II in Friday’s SCISA Class A girls soccer championship game at Charleston’s Porter-Guad School.
Kahn’s second goal came with two minutes left and gave the Eagles some breathing room against the pesky Golden Warriors. Her initial tally came in the first half after fellow senior Mary Keane left with an injury.
Keane had made it 1-1 shortly before getting hurt.
The victory gave the Eagles their first girls soccer crown since 2013. It is the third championship in 17 seasons under coach Dave Byrne.
