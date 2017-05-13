Beaufort Academy boys win fourth straight soccer crown

The Beaufort Academy Eagles edged Palmetto Christian 2-1 in overtime at Porter-Gaud Stadium in Charleston to earn their fourth straight SCISA Class A soccer title. It was the third time the Eagles (13-6) downed Palmetto Christian (11-6) this season. Each contest was decided by one goal.
“We are two evenly matched teams — athletically and physically,” Eagles coach Bill Dalton said. “There weren’t a lot of clear-cut chances to score, but we had a few more than they did.”
After playing to a scoreless draw in regulation play, sophomore Edward McKormick got Beaufort Academy on the board with a 7:20 left in the first 10-minute overtime period. Freshman Thomas Holladay tacked on a goal a few minutes later to make it 2-0.
Palmetto Christian tallied its lone goal with 6:10 left in the second extra period but was thwarted in its frantic effort to force another tie.
“This was definitely the most drama-filled championship we’ve had,” Dalton said.
The Eagles only started two players who played on last year’s championship team.
“My assistant coaches have helped me greatly, and we’ve had players with a lot of desire and the right mindset,” Dalton said. “They expect to win.”
