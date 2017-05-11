Other High School Sports

May 11, 2017 10:12 PM

High school baseball result: Hilton Head Christian vs. Robert E. Lee

Submitted reports

Hilton Head Christian Academy’s baseball season ended in dramatic fashion against Robert E. Lee Academy on Thursday.

Austin Windham socked an eighth-inning, walkoff sacrifice fly to send his team to a 10-9 victory and into the SCISA AA championship series. The win capped a sweep of the best-of-three semifinal set.

The Eagles led 9-7 after four frames, but Robert E. Lee scratched for single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to force a tie. Robert E. Lee’s early offensive burst featured home runs from Harry Cook, Nick Stokes and Windham.

Connor Handy led Hilton Head Christian with two hits and four RBI. John Burke, James Bartholomew, Dargan Cherry, J.D. Monts and Michael Graupner also drove in runs for the Eagles, who outhit their opponent 13-12. Burke, Monts, and Zachary Whitton joined Handy with multiple base knocks.

