Christian Academy girls soccer team drops Hilton Head Prep 1-0

After an impressive showing in the first half, the Hilton Head Prep girls soccer team looked well on their way to the 2A state championship game in Charleston.
But a driven Christian Academy team scored the only goal of the game in the second half to secure a spot in the title game.
“This was a very competitive game,” said Dolphins head coach Risa McMillan.
HHP had the edge offensively in the first half, getting 10 shots on goal, but couldn’t find a way to put the ball in the back of the net.
Christian Academy came out firing on all cylinders in the second half, while the Dolphins struggled to find their rhythm offensively.
“We are not used to playing a team that clogs the goal box like they do,” said McMillan. “They put two girls up high and the rest of their team played defense, and we just couldn’t penetrate it. We had the opportunities and we had the shots, but we just couldn’t convert.”
The team will graduate Cori Leonard, Ava Nixon, Catherine Sheehan and Alexis Voulgaropoulos.
“I have four amazing seniors and they all were a huge part of the team,” said McMillan. “They did such a good job not only in their playmaking abilities, but they are also good leaders. I hate that we couldn’t win it for them. We’ll be devastated without them, but we have a lot of young kids that will move up and will fight the fight again.”
