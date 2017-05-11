High school boys soccer: John Paul II vs. Palmetto Christian Academy

Palmetto Christian Academy 2, John Paul II 1: John Paul II lost in the state semifinals. After a back-and-forth 0-0 game up until the 72nd minute, PCA All Region midfielder Grant Lonneman put PCA ahead 1-0.
John Paul II players then were forced to change to a more aggressive formation and allowed a second goal to Lonneman in the 77th minute. Two minutes later, Elijah Moreno made it 2-1, but it was too late, and JPII fell 2-1. JPII finished the season at 13-8 and earned a share of a region title in just the second season of varsity soccer at the school.
