May 11, 2017 4:49 PM

High school boys soccer: Hilton Head Christian Academy vs. Thomas Sumter Academy

Hilton Head Christian Academy 3, Thomas Sumter Academy 1: HHCA advances to the SC state finals of the SCISA boys soccer championship after defeating Thomas Sumter. Evan Berkner had three goals assisted by Davis Lentz and Alex Nasiadka. A solid defensive effort from defenders Matt McCutchen, Rece Cloud, Wesley Warner and goalkeeper Lucas O’Grady was critical to the Eagles success. The win improves the HHCA record to 15-1.

The Eagles play at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Charleston at Porter Gaud Academy for the title versus Oakbrook Preparatory School of Spartanburg.

