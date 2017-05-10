Other High School Sports

May 10, 2017 4:02 PM

High school girls soccer: John Paul II vs. Cambridge Academy

Submitted report

sports@islandpacket.com

John Paul II 1, Cambridge Academy 0: The John Paul II girls varsity soccer won their first playoff game against Cambridge Academy. The lady Warriors traveled to Greenwood for their semifinal match, upsetting the No. 1 seed in its bracket. John Paul II’s lone goal was scored by senior Dorian Nunguaray and assisted by Jayne Trumps, a sophomore.

The win gives the Lady Warriors a trip to the SCISA 1A Championship game to be played at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Porter Gaude in Charleston. Their opponent is cross river rival Beaufort Academy.

