Bluffton heads to state championship match with 4-2 win over Bishop England

Bluffton High School senior Brenden Kelly scored once in the first overtime period, and again in the second overtime, to send the Bobcats to the Class 3A boys soccer state championship match with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Bishop England on Tuesday night in Bluffton.
Kelly put the Bobcats (21-2) up early in overtime after he was taken down just outside the box by Bishop England goalkeeper Owen Cooper. Kelly took the ensuing free kick himself and blasted an absolute ripper around the Bishops’ wall of defenders and past Cooper from 25 yards out.
The Bobcats kept the heat on for most of the first overtime, but Bishop England turned the tables somewhat in the second overtime. James Cox narrowly missed a goal with about four minutes remaining, sending a low shot off the goal post.
The Bishops (16-4) made one final push in the closing minutes, sending all of their players into attack position. Bluffton’s defense was up to the task, sending a long kick out of their zone to a wide-open Kelly, who calmly dribbled the ball 40 yards, put a move on Cooper — who had come out to challenge — and sent his second goal of the night into the back of the net.
That ended the match, for all intents and purposes, and the Bobcats celebrated their upcoming trip to the state title match. They will play Saturday afternoon at Irmo High School.
D.J. Chappelear scored on a header with 11 minutes left in regulation to tie up the game for Bluffton, and Miguel Gallegos scored in the first half for the Bobcats. Keeper Hector Zelaya made several key saves during the match, including a penalty kick stop on Bishop England’s James Cox early in the second half.
Sal Badolato and Cox had goals for Bishop England.
Comments