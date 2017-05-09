Other High School Sports

May 09, 2017 5:29 PM

Beaufort High athletes make their college picks

By Latrice Williams

Special to the Packet/Gazette

Beaufort High School hosted a signing celebration Monday afternoon for seven student athletes.

The players signed their letter of intent in front of friends, family and their coaches.

Matthew Garay

(Basketball, Catawba Valley Community College): Why he chose to be a Redhawk: “It was the best fit for me. I know that I’ll have a chance to start and make a big impact. It’s a junior college a lot of recruiters come there so I’m hoping that will help me fulfill my ultimate goal of going DI.”

Krislynn Coolong

(Softball, Spartanburg Methodist): Why she chose to be a Pioneer: “I took a tour of the school and I also went to a tournament there and eventually they offered me a scholarship.”

Justin Crayton

(Football, Marietta College): Why he chose to be a Pioneer: “They have a nice program and they’re giving me a good bit of money. I like their Environmental Studies program and I’m excited to go up to Ohio and start something new.”

Tramone and Tramon Jenkins

(Wrestling, Spartanburg Methodist): Why they chose to be Pioneers: Both brothers said that they chose the college for its wrestling program.

Raul Jaramillo-Ruiz

(Soccer, USC-Salkehatchie): Why he chose to be an Indian: “It’s a small campus, and they have a smaller class size. When I went on my visit, the players and the coaches were friendly and I think my time there will be a pleasure.”

Luke Owns

(Soccer, North Greenville): Why he chose to be a Crusader: “My sister is a senior there, and the coaches there offered me a good spot on the team.”

