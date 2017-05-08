Other High School Sports

May 08, 2017

High school baseball result: Hilton Head Island vs. Colleton County

Submitted reports

Hilton Head Island earned a berth in the Lower State baseball final by blanking Colleton County 2-0 on Monday in Walterboro.

Carmen Mlodzinski pitched a gem, allowing a single hit. He logged nine strikeouts, plus five walks, and induced a groundout to end the thrilling game.

Mlodzinski got the only run he would need in the sixth inning when Eric Foggo doubled in a run. Foggo was responsible for the Seahawks’ only two hits.

The Seahawks will take on AC Flora in the Lower State title game in Forest Acres on Wednesday.

