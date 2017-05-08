High school baseball result: Robert E. Lee Academy vs. Hilton Head Christian Academy

Robert E. Lee Academy trounced Hilton Head Christian Academy 11-1 in the opener of a best-of-three playoff series Monday.
The Eagles were undone by shaky defense. Only four of the runs they surrendered were earned.
John Burke, James Bartholomew Dargan Cherry, John Blackshire and Michael Graupner combined for Hilton Head Christian’s five hits. Robert E. Lee collected 12 base knocks.
Austin Windham was the winning pitcher. He allowed all the Eagles’ hits and notched six strikeouts while going the distance.
John Burke absorbed the loss, allowing 10 hits, seven runs (four earned) and a walk in four frames.
Comments