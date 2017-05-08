High school soccer result: Beaufort Academy boys vs. The King’s Academy

Beaufort Academy defeated The King’s Academy 1-0 in the SCISA Class A boys soccer tournament Monday.
Thomas Holladay scored the lone goal off an assist from Ryan Muniz. John Dastous posted a shutout in goal.
