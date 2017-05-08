Other High School Sports

May 08, 2017 11:26 PM

High school soccer result: Beaufort Academy boys vs. The King’s Academy

Submitted reports

Beaufort Academy defeated The King’s Academy 1-0 in the SCISA Class A boys soccer tournament Monday.

Thomas Holladay scored the lone goal off an assist from Ryan Muniz. John Dastous posted a shutout in goal.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

'More endurance and less speed': Emma Dewey on her recovery so far

'More endurance and less speed': Emma Dewey on her recovery so far 1:11

'More endurance and less speed': Emma Dewey on her recovery so far
Chapin loses to Bishop England in girls lacrosse final 0:30

Chapin loses to Bishop England in girls lacrosse final
Chapin girls lacrosse happy to be playing at home for title 1:46

Chapin girls lacrosse happy to be playing at home for title

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos