May 08, 2017 11:10 PM

High school soccer result: Hilton Head Island girls vs. Chapin

The Chapin girls soccer team will have a chance to win its second straight state title.

Salley Slice’s first-half goal made the difference as Chapin defeated Hilton Head 1-0 in the Class 4A Lower State girls soccer championship Monday. The Eagles will face South Aiken on Saturday at Irmo High School.

It was the second straight year Chapin defeated Hilton Head in the postseason. The Eagles defeated Hilton Head 7-0 in last year’s 3A title game. The Seahawks have qualified for the Lower State final eight straight years, winning the state crown four times.

Chapin has outscored its opponents 19-0 in the postseason and has 14 shutouts this season. The Eagles have given up just 15 goals in 23 matches.

