Last-second goal lifts Bishop England over Hilton Head High

Up 4-1 in the first quarter, Hilton Head High School looked as though they’d punched their ticket to the state title game. Their aggressive approach on offense left Bishop England searching for answers.
But the Bishops suffocated the Seahawks defensively in the second half and scored the game winning goal with two seconds left in the game.
The Seahawks made it very clear they meant business early in the semi-final round of the state playoffs, belting four goals in the first quarter alone, with the first one coming within the first 30 seconds of the game, courtesy of Jack Flowers.
And the Seahawks weren’t too shabby on the defensive end either, with goal keeper Nick Flores making it difficult for the Bishops to find their rhythm offensively.
Benton Soule answered shortly after for the Seahawks second score of the game and Logan Johnston added to the scoring fest with under six to play in the first quarter. Flowers made his presence felt again, this time on a goal unassisted in the opening minute of the second quarter.
Collin Wright ended the scoring drought midway through the second quarter for the Bishops. From there, the Seahawks added two more goals in three minutes.
But Hilton Head maintained its lead with a defiant goal by Will Frith, putting them up 6-3. Much of the Seahawks success came from poor decisions by the Bishops who drowned themselves in penalties, which put Hilton Head in good field position.
Bishop England came out firing on all cylinders in the second half, scoring two goals in one minute. However, Flowers broke the scoring drought with less than two to play in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was a nail-biting thriller and the frenzy continued when the Bishop England came within one point of tying the game.
Taylor Rozek gave the Seahawks a much needed goal and a sigh of relief for the Seahawks as the matchup came down to the wire.
Unfortunately the celebration was temporary.
Things turned sour for the Seahawks late in the fourth with the Bishops suffocating them defensively. Bishop England used their power and size to manhandle the Seahawks and finished with a 9-8 win.
