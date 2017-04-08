Other High School Sports

April 8, 2017 12:37 PM

High school boys lacrosse result: Hilton Head Island vs. Bluffton

Staff reports

The Hilton Head Island Seahawks bolted to a 12-1 lead en route to Friday’s 14-6 victory.

In the first half, the Seahawks’ Jake Rader logged a hat trick and one assist; Jack Flowers tallied two goals and three assists; Duncan Marx notched two goals and a pair of assists; and Taylor Rozek had two goals and two assists.

Will Frith was dominant in faceoffs, winning 12 of 12. Logan Johnston was three of his four faceoffs.

Hilton Head Island’s scoring was rounded out by Joe Capin, Alek Lazinksi, Max Boyer and Johnston.

