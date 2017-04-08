Other High School Sports

High school softball result: Cane Bay vs. Beaufort

After surrendering three first-inning runs to visiting Beaufort on Friday, Cane Bay exploded for nine runs over the next tree frames and cruised to a 13-3 victory.

Emily Cook drove in two of Beaufort’s runs.

