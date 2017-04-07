Other High School Sports

High school boys soccer result: Beaufort Academy vs. St. Andrews

Staff reports

Kevin Williams and Thomas Holladay tallied the goals for the Beaufort Academy Eagles in Thursday’s 2-1 win over St. Andrews.

