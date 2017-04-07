High school boys soccer result: Beaufort Academy vs. St. Andrews

Kevin Williams and Thomas Holladay tallied the goals for the Beaufort Academy Eagles in Thursday’s 2-1 win over St. Andrews.
April 7, 2017 5:32 PM
Kevin Williams and Thomas Holladay tallied the goals for the Beaufort Academy Eagles in Thursday’s 2-1 win over St. Andrews.
Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all men's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all women's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
Comments