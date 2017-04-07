High school boys soccer result: Beaufort vs. Wade Hampton

Ray Ramos and Jack Gambla scored goals in the Beaufort Eagles’ 5-2 loss to Wade Hampton on Thursday. Gambla also logged an assist.
Brandon Woodley had six saves.
April 7, 2017 5:28 PM
Ray Ramos and Jack Gambla scored goals in the Beaufort Eagles’ 5-2 loss to Wade Hampton on Thursday. Gambla also logged an assist.
Brandon Woodley had six saves.
Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all men's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all women's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
Comments