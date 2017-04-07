Other High School Sports

April 7, 2017 5:28 PM

High school boys soccer result: Beaufort vs. Wade Hampton

Staff reports

Ray Ramos and Jack Gambla scored goals in the Beaufort Eagles’ 5-2 loss to Wade Hampton on Thursday. Gambla also logged an assist.

Brandon Woodley had six saves.

