What's it like to pole vault?

The football team at Foothill High School in Palo Cedro, Calif. came forward to show appreciation for Ashley Adamietz, a senior cheerleader battling leukemia. Each player placed an orange rose at her feet before their game on Friday, Sept. 2. Orange is the color of leukemia awareness.
Prep's Gavin Hurlbut is tagged out after striking out to end the Dolphins' SCISA Class 2-A championship game with Calhoun Academy on Thursday, May 19, 2016. Calhoun Academy won the game by the score of 3-2.
Hilton Head Island High School wrestling standout Martin Duane will wrestle in college at The Citadel. Duane, a state champion this year and a runner-up in 2015, signed in a ceremony at the school on April 20, 2016.