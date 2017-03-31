Other High School Sports

March 31, 2017 7:35 PM

Girls high school soccer result: Hilton Head Island vs. Berkeley

Staff reports

Hannah Stanhope scored two goals Friday to spark Hilton Head Island to a 4-0 road shutout of Berkeley.

Kendall Moran and Carson Schoeppe added one goal apiece for the victorious Seahawks.

