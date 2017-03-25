Other High School Sports

March 25, 2017 6:33 PM

High school boys soccer result: John Paul II vs. Wilson Hall and King’s Academy

Staff reports

The John Paul II boys varsity soccer team played two games Saturday, winning both to improve its record to 5-4.

It opened by winning 2-1 at Wilson Hall. It followed that with a 5-0 pasting of King’s Academy, also on the road.

After a scoreless first half in the initial game, the Golden Warriors fell behind on a penalty kick, but Sebastian Laverde evened it with a goal with 15 minutes remaining. Elijah Moreno provided the decisive goal with eight minutes left.

Laverde and Karl Johnson each tallied an assist and Jonathan Barragan logged eight saves.

Against King’s Academy, Johnson and Moreno each scored twice, and Henry Centeno tallied the other goal.

Laverde, Shawn Calkin and Gabe Orta-Carrillo recorded assists, and Nyleem Wright stopped seven shots.

The Golden Warriors will play at Cathedral Academy on Tuesday.

