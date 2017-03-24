High school boys soccer result: Beaufort Academy vs. Palmetto Christian

Beaufort Academy defeated Palmetto Christian 1-0 Friday.
Nathaniel Kennan tallied the game’s lone goal.
March 24, 2017 9:38 PM
