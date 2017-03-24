Other High School Sports

March 24, 2017 9:38 PM

High school boys soccer result: Beaufort Academy vs. Palmetto Christian

Staff reports

Beaufort Academy defeated Palmetto Christian 1-0 Friday.

Nathaniel Kennan tallied the game’s lone goal.

