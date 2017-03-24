High school baseball result: Hilton Head Christian Academy vs. St. Andrew’s

Hilton Head Christian Academy topped St. Andrews 7-4 on Friday.
The Eagles pounded out 11 hits, including a team-high four by Michael Graupner. Dargan Cherry and James Bartholomew each added two hits and two RBI.
In the decisive fourth inning, Graupner singled off Ben Epperly, driving in a run that made it 2-2, and Daniel Harrington followed with a go-ahead sacrifice fly. Bartholomew then singled off of Conner Gordon, driving in two runs before Cherry stroked an RBI hit. The rally also featured an error that plated one run.
Cherry was the winning pitcher. He tossed five innings, allowing two runs and no hits while striking out five.
Epperly took the loss. He threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and four hits with two strikeouts.
