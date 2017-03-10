Other High School Sports

High school baseball result: Hilton Head Christian vs. Hilton Head Prep

The Hilton Head Christian Eagles rallied for a late run Friday to edge the Hilton Head Prep Dolphins 4-3 in baseball.

John Burke went the distance on the mound for the Eagles, giving up three runs and five hits with seven strikeouts. He didn’t issue a walk.

Reese Irwin was tagged with the loss after working 5 2/3 innings in which he allowed four runs and five hits. He also recorded seven strikeouts and uncorked a run-scoring wild pitch.

Hilton Head Christian stole eight bases, including three by James Bartholomew. Bartholomew managed one hit, as did teammates John Blackshire, Connor Handy, Dargan Cherry and Maximilian Lowrey.

Blake Sollie led Hilton Head Prep with a couple of RBI.

