High school baseball result: Hilton Head Christian vs. Bulloch Academy

The Hilton Head Christian Academy Eagles split a doubleheader at Bulloch Academy on Saturday, recovering to win the nightcap 6-3 after dropping the opener 6-5.
The first game ended in dramatic fashion after pitcher Brennen Studenc coaxed a fielder’s choice grounder from a hitter in the sixth inning. A run scored before the Eagles could get an out that would have prolonged the contest, however.
John Blackshire collected Hilton Head Prep’s lone RBI in the opener. Seven walks, a hit batter and a trio of errors helped the Eagles, who stranded five runners, score their runs.
Blackshire, J.D. Monts, Maximilian Lowrey and Zachary Whitton each collected a hit for the Eagles.
Hilton Head Christian flexed its power in the finale, getting homers from John Burke and Connor Handy. Burke also swatted a double to lead his team’s six-hit attack with three RBI. Connor Handy also drove in a pair of runs.
James Bartholomew, who helped his cause with a run-scoring hit, earned the pitching decision in relief of Studenc. Bartholomew surrendered one run and one hit in three innings.
