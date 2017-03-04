Other High School Sports

March 4, 2017 8:49 PM

High school baseball result: Hilton Head Christian vs. Bulloch Academy

Staff reports



The Hilton Head Christian Academy Eagles split a doubleheader at Bulloch Academy on Saturday, recovering to win the nightcap 6-3 after dropping the opener 6-5.

The first game ended in dramatic fashion after pitcher Brennen Studenc coaxed a fielder’s choice grounder from a hitter in the sixth inning. A run scored before the Eagles could get an out that would have prolonged the contest, however.

John Blackshire collected Hilton Head Prep’s lone RBI in the opener. Seven walks, a hit batter and a trio of errors helped the Eagles, who stranded five runners, score their runs.

Blackshire, J.D. Monts, Maximilian Lowrey and Zachary Whitton each collected a hit for the Eagles.

Hilton Head Christian flexed its power in the finale, getting homers from John Burke and Connor Handy. Burke also swatted a double to lead his team’s six-hit attack with three RBI. Connor Handy also drove in a pair of runs.

James Bartholomew, who helped his cause with a run-scoring hit, earned the pitching decision in relief of Studenc. Bartholomew surrendered one run and one hit in three innings.

