Other High School Sports

March 4, 2017 8:14 PM

High school soccer result: John Paul II in Kings Academy/Trinity-Byrnes Jamboree

Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

The John Paul II boys varsity soccer team competed Saturday in the Kings Academy/Trinity-Byrnes Jamboree. The Golden Warriors split four games, beating Laurence Manning 4-2 and Christian Academy Myrtle Beach 4-1, and losing to Trinity-Byrnes 2-0 and Hilton Head Prep 3-0.

The Golden Warriors’ Nyleem Wright and Jonathan Barragan shared time in goal, and Sebastian Laverde and Karl Johnson each scored three goals. Elijah Moreno added 2 goals.

John Paul II will play against Tuesday at St. Andrews.

Sports Videos