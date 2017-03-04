High school soccer result: John Paul II in Kings Academy/Trinity-Byrnes Jamboree

The John Paul II boys varsity soccer team competed Saturday in the Kings Academy/Trinity-Byrnes Jamboree. The Golden Warriors split four games, beating Laurence Manning 4-2 and Christian Academy Myrtle Beach 4-1, and losing to Trinity-Byrnes 2-0 and Hilton Head Prep 3-0.
The Golden Warriors’ Nyleem Wright and Jonathan Barragan shared time in goal, and Sebastian Laverde and Karl Johnson each scored three goals. Elijah Moreno added 2 goals.
John Paul II will play against Tuesday at St. Andrews.
