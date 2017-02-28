Other High School Sports

February 28, 2017 6:23 PM

Governor’s school senior named Class A Tennis Player of the Year

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics has announced that Grace Berrigan was named Class A Tennis Player of the Year by the South Carolina Association for Women’s Sports.

Berrigan grew up playing competitive tennis and soccer on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release. Prior to GSSM, she played on Hilton Head Island Christian Academy’s varsity team beginning in the seventh grade.

She finished her 2015 and 2016 season undefeated and was named the number one player in the Pee Dee region this year.

Sports Videos