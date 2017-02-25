Other High School Sports

February 25, 2017 8:14 PM

Beaufort County schools claim 8 wrestling titles

Staff reports

Battery Creek led Beaufort County schools with four championships in Saturday’s South Carolina High School League state wrestling tournament in Anderson.

Hilton Head Island and Beaufort didn’t go home empty-handed, however, as they each collected two titles. Beaufort County teams also combined for five runner-up finishes and a pair of thirds.

The event featured a pair of all-Beaufort County finals.

In Class 4A, Beaufort’s Kamren Spann edged Hilton Head Island’s Logan Johnson 5-4 in the 120-pound class. At 170 in Class 3A, Battery Creek’s Turhon White won by fall over May River’s Ryan Humel.

Other final results involving Beaufort County competitors were as follows:

Class 4A

113 — Jordan White (Eastside) defeated Luis Pantoja (Beaufort), 7-2.

126 — Tramone Jenkins* (Beaufort) defeated Cruise Baker (Eastside), 5-0.

132 — Trevor Mansfield (Belton-Honea Path) defeated Tramon Jenkins (Beaufort), 12-3

138 — Alex Braden* (Hilton Head Island) vs. Jacob D’Ambrosio (Cane Bay), 3-2

170 — Billy Christie* (Hilton Head Island) defeated Jack Beehler (Eastside), 1-0.

Class 3A

113 — Justin Smith (West-Oak) defeated Nate Torres (Battery Creek) by fall

138 — Omar Daniels (Battery Creek) defeated Corey Taylor (Crescent), 6-4.

182 — Luke Newton (Emerald) defeated Ahman Smalls (Battery Creek), 7-0.

195 — Khalil Chisholm (Battery Creek) defeated Dylan Eaton (Palmetto), 7-2.

220 — Cooper Kaminsky* (Battery Creek) defeated David Mitchum (Timberland) by fall.

Class 2A/1A

145 — Seth Childress (Ware Shoals) defeated Jamel Moultrie (Whale Branch) by fall.

In third-place matches in Class 3A, Battery Creek’s Tyrone Singleton and Marcel Porackey prevailed at 126 and 160 pounds, respectively.

*Denotes previous state champion.

