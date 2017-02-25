Beaufort’s Jenkins brothers among 15 wrestling for state crowns

Fifteen Beaufort County wrestlers will compete for individual state championships at Saturday’s South Carolina High School League tournament at the Anderson Civic Center in Anderson.
There will be two all-Beaufort County finals. In the 120-pound class in Class 4A, Beaufort’s Kamren Spann will take on Logan Johnson of Hilton Head Island. Class 3A will feature May River’s Ryan Humel vs. Battery Creek’s Turhon White at 170 pounds.
The final matchups involving Beaufort County wrestlers are as follows:
Class 4A
Beaufort
113 — Luis Pantoja vs. Jordan White (Eastside)
120 — Kamren Spann vs. Logan Johnson (Hilton Head Island)
126 — Tramone Jenkins* vs. Cruise Baker (Eastside)
132 — Tramon Jenkins vs. Trevor Mansfield (Belton-Honea Path)
Hilton Head Island
120 — Logan Johnson vs. Kamren Spann (Beaufort)
138 — Alex Braden* vs. Jacob D’Ambrosio (Cane Bay)
170 — Billy Christie* vs. Jack Beehler (Eastside)
Class 3A
Battery Creek
113 — Nate Torres vs. Justin Smith (West-Oak)
138 — Omar Daniels vs. Corey Taylor (Crescent)
170 — Turhon White vs. Ryan Humel (May River)
182 — Ahman Smalls vs. Luke Newton (Emerald)
195 — Khalil Chisholm vs. Dylan Eaton (Palmetto)
220 — Cooper Kaminsky* vs. David Mitchum (Timberland)
May River
170 — Ryan Humel vs. Turhon White (Battery Creek)
Class 2A/1A
Whale Branch
145 — Jamel Moultrie vs. Seth Childress (Ware Shoals)
Saturday’s action will start at 4 p.m.
* denotes previous state champion
