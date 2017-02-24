Other High School Sports

High school baseball result: Thomas Heyward vs. Patrick Henry

Thanks in part to a dominant performance on the mound, Thomas Heyward Academy topped Patrick Henry Academy 4-1 in its season opener Friday in Estill.

Devin Scott logged 10 strikeouts in four innings while earning the pitching decision. He helped his cause at the plate, collecting one hit in three plate appearances and an RBI.

The Rebels’ Bryce Tillotson swatted two hits in four at-bats and also drove in a run.

Thomas Heyward will return to action Tuesday in the Warhawk Classic in Walterboro.

Sports Videos