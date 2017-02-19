Other High School Sports

February 19, 2017 1:21 PM

High school wrestling results: Class 3A Lower State qualifier

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Half-dozen Dolphins take Lower State titles: Defending state champions Omar Daniels and Cooper Kaminsky added Class 3A Lower State titles to their collection, leading a parade of six Battery Creek wrestlers to finish atop their weight classes.

Ten Dolphins in all qualified for next week's state individual championships in Anderson, two more than any other program. Daniels prevailed in the 138-pound division, with Kaminsky taking the title at 220.

They were joined by teammates Nate Torres (113), Turhon White (170), Ahman Smalls (182) and Khalil Chisolm (195). Tyrone Singleton (126) and Marcel Porackey (160) were runners-up in their divisions, while Sam Burkley was third at 285 and Syncere Atkins fourth at 132.

May River qualified two for next weekend, with Ryan Humel second at 170 and Michael Singletary fourth at 138. Michael Maddaloni is Bluffton's lone qualifier, placing third at 132.

Related content

Other High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos