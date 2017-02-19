High school wrestling results: Class 4A Lower State qualifier

Seahawks, Eagles each crown 2 champs: Beaufort's Tramone Jenkins stayed on path for a third consecutive state title, while Hilton Head Island's Alex Braden won perhaps the toughest division at the Class 4A Lower State at Chapin.
Jenkins needed just 24 seconds to pin his opponent in the 126-pound final, while brother Tramon claimed the title at 132 with a decision over Hilton Head's James Roberts. They’ll be joined by three Beaufort teammates at next weekend’s state finals in Anderson.
Braden, ranked No.1 at 138 pounds in Class 4A, wrestled to the top rung by dispatching the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 wrestlers below him. Billy Christie gave the Seahawks two champions by winning at 170 pounds, with Rawlin Czewczyk (106) and Logan Johnston (120) losing in their finals.
Jeb Lesch (152) and Cristian Ordonez (182) give the Seahawks a total of seven wrestlers heading to Anderson next weekend. For Beaufort, Justin Campbell was runner-up at 145 pounds with Luis Pantoja (113) and Kamren Spann (120) rounding out its list of qualifiers.
Comments