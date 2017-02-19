Other High School Sports

February 19, 2017 1:17 PM

High school wrestling results: Class 2A/1A Lower State qualifier

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Jamel Moultrie leads Whale Branch octet: Jamel Moultrie claimed the crown in the 145-pound division of the Class 2A/1A Lower State qualifier, leading a group of eight Warriors to qualify for next weekend's state finals.

Moultrie, who had been ranked No.5 at 152 pounds, stepped down one division and finished with a championship.

Thomas Vicuna finished third at 160 pounds for Whale Branch, with the rest placing fourth – Malik Moultrie (106), Taqui Polite (132), Deondre Green (138), Jaheim Hazel (170), Irvin Mulligan (195) and Storm Polite (285).

