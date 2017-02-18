Other High School Sports

February 18, 2017 5:15 PM

High school wrestling result: Hilton Head Island Lower State tournament

Staff reports

In Saturday’s Lower State tournament at Chapin High School in Chapin, seven Hilton Head Island wrestlers qualified for next week’s state tournament. The number of qualifiers, including five finalists, was the second most of any team.

The Seahawks’ state qualifers include first-place Alex Braden (138 pounds), first-place Billy Christie (170), second-place Rawlin Szewczyk (106), second-place Logan Johnston (120), second-place James Roberts (132), third-place Jeb Lesch (132) and third-place Cristian Ordonez (182).

