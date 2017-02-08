Battery Creek tops Timberland to advance to state championship

The football team at Foothill High School in Palo Cedro, Calif. came forward to show appreciation for Ashley Adamietz, a senior cheerleader battling leukemia. Each player placed an orange rose at her feet before their game on Friday, Sept. 2. Orange is the color of leukemia awareness.
Prep's Gavin Hurlbut is tagged out after striking out to end the Dolphins' SCISA Class 2-A championship game with Calhoun Academy on Thursday, May 19, 2016. Calhoun Academy won the game by the score of 3-2.
Hilton Head Preparatory School head coach Dobbie Green talks about Wednesday's playoff loss to Calhoun Academy in the SCISA Class 2A championship series, and looks forward to Thursday's scheduled game.
Hilton Head Island High School wrestling standout Martin Duane will wrestle in college at The Citadel. Duane, a state champion this year and a runner-up in 2015, signed in a ceremony at the school on April 20, 2016.
There were lots of smiles in the gym at Hilton Head Christian Academy on April 18, 2016, as senior athletes Ziaira Doe and Cameron Clark -- girls basketball and boys tennis -- signed to play in college. Doe is heading to Alabama State University, while Clark will play at Coker College in Hartsville, S.C.
Bluffton High School junior Jhabias Johnson squatted 755 pounds at the South Carolina state meet on March 19, 2016, shattering the old record by 40 pounds. Here's his record-breaking squat, and Jhabias on life after video of his feat went national.