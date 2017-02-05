Other High School Sports

February 5, 2017 8:58 AM

High school wrestling playoffs: May River at Class 3A opener

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

May River wins opener, falls to Aynor: The first-year Sharks scored the program’s inaugural playoff victory when they beat Gilbert in Saturday’s Class 3A first round, though they couldn’t get past the host school in the nightcap.

“I am extremely proud of the young men and coaches who have committed and worked hard to establish a program at May River High School,” coach Ashley Powell said.

Ryan Humel, ranked No.4 in Class 3A at 170 pounds, was joined by eight May River teammates who won their matches in their 50-25 victory over Gilbert.

Also coming away with wins were Alijah Compton, Connor Kovacs, Roderick Grant, Mitch Ledbetter, Brinson Frank, Michael Singletary, Carter Barrett and Terry Fields.

Sports Videos