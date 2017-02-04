High school wrestling result: Battery Creek vs. Pelion and Bishop England

Battery Creek started its quest to win its third state wrestling title in four years Saturday by defeating Pelion 72-12 and Bishop England 73-3 to advance to the Elite 8 of the Class 3A playoffs.
Several Dolphins, including many seniors who were honored on their home mat Saturday, went 2-0 on the day as Battery Creek improved to 42-6 on the season. Wrestlers who went 2-0 include Obie Wilson, Tommy Bearden, Nate Torres, Tyrus Singleton, Omar Daniels, Turhon White, Cooper Kaminsky and Michael Selby.
Battery Creek will wrestle Monday at 6 p.m. at home against Swansea.
