Other High School Sports

February 4, 2017 2:42 PM

High school wrestling result: Battery Creek vs. Pelion and Bishop England

Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

Battery Creek started its quest to win its third state wrestling title in four years Saturday by defeating Pelion 72-12 and Bishop England 73-3 to advance to the Elite 8 of the Class 3A playoffs.

Several Dolphins, including many seniors who were honored on their home mat Saturday, went 2-0 on the day as Battery Creek improved to 42-6 on the season. Wrestlers who went 2-0 include Obie Wilson, Tommy Bearden, Nate Torres, Tyrus Singleton, Omar Daniels, Turhon White, Cooper Kaminsky and Michael Selby.

Battery Creek will wrestle Monday at 6 p.m. at home against Swansea.

Related content

Other High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'We didn't just lose a teammate, we lost a brother,' say White Knoll baseball players

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos