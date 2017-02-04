High school wrestling playoffs: Whale Branch vs. Garrett Tech

Whale Branch wins Class 2A/1A opener: Thomas Vicuna scored a major decision in the night’s key showdown at 170 pounds as the Warriors went on the road to defeat Garrett Tech and book a spot in the Class 2A/1A Lower State semifinals.
Vicuna prevailed 11-1 against Tech’s Da’Montae Mazyck, ranked No.4 at 160 pounds but slotted into the higher weight class Friday. Dennis Justice (138), Jamel Moultrie (152) and Jordan Simmons (160) scored victories by pin.
The Warriors advanced to a Monday showdown, likely to come against top-seeded Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
