Other High School Sports

February 4, 2017 9:57 AM

High school wrestling playoffs: Whale Branch vs. Garrett Tech

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Whale Branch wins Class 2A/1A opener: Thomas Vicuna scored a major decision in the night’s key showdown at 170 pounds as the Warriors went on the road to defeat Garrett Tech and book a spot in the Class 2A/1A Lower State semifinals.

Vicuna prevailed 11-1 against Tech’s Da’Montae Mazyck, ranked No.4 at 160 pounds but slotted into the higher weight class Friday. Dennis Justice (138), Jamel Moultrie (152) and Jordan Simmons (160) scored victories by pin.

The Warriors advanced to a Monday showdown, likely to come against top-seeded Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

Related content

Other High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'We didn't just lose a teammate, we lost a brother,' say White Knoll baseball players

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos