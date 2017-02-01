Battery Creek wrestling returns to No. 1, owns top seed in 3A playoffs

Battery Creek will enter the Class 3A wrestling playoffs in the same place it began the season, returning to No. 1 in Tuesday’s SCmat.com rankings after winning the Red Raider Duals in Greenville, plus region and Beaufort County titles.
The Dolphins, now 40-6 in dual meets, used the recent results to leapfrog back ahead of West-Oak. The Warriors had held the No. 1 spot since mid-December.
Battery Creek also holds the Lower State’s top seed for the Class 3A playoffs, which begin Saturday when Pelion, Bishop England and Waccamaw visit for the opening rounds. The Dolphins will not have to go on the road until the state final Feb. 11.
Hilton Head Island and Beaufort both dropped slightly in the Class 4A rankings, with the Seahawks now sixth and Eagles seventh. Hilton Head visits North Myrtle Beach to open its postseason, while Beaufort travels to top-seeded Chapin.
Whale Branch moved up to No. 15 in the newest Class 2A/1A rankings.
Comments