Battery Creek wrestlers nab county crown behind 6 individual champs

Battery Creek wrestlers finished atop six weight classes and seven others finished in the top three, as the Dolphins used their depth Saturday to walk away with the Beaufort County crown.
Reigning state titleholders Omar Daniels (138 pounds) and Cooper Kaminsky (220) led the way by winning their divisions, helping the Dolphins finish with 218 points to runner-up Hilton Head Island’s 193. Beaufort was third with 151 points.
Nate Torres (113), Marcel Porackey (160), Ahman Smalls (182) and Khalil Chisolm (195) rounded out the Dolphins’ list of champions. The only weight division in which Battery Creek did not have a top-3 finisher was at 132 pounds.
Hilton Head produced a trio of champions in Chris Soler (152), Billy Christie (170) and Harvey King (285), missing a fourth when former state champion Alex Braden was beaten by Daniels in the 138 finale.
Braden was one of six runners-up for the Seahawks, moving them ahead of Beaufort in the team standings even though the Eagles won five weight divisions.
Two-time state champion Tramone Jenkins (132) and his brother Tramon (126) paced Beaufort, which dominated the lower weights as Jacob Workman (106), Kamren Spann (120) and Justin Campbell (145) also walked away with titles.
The Eagles, though, saw only four other wrestlers finish among the top three in their divisions.
May River was fourth, paced by Alijah Compton’s runner-up finish at 182. Whale Branch was topped by runner-up Jamel Moultrie at 152.
COUNTY WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Team totals
1, Battery Creek, 218 points. 2, Hilton Head Island, 193. 3, Beaufort, 151. 4, May River, 90. 5, Whale Branch, 46. 6, Bluffton, 19.
Top individual finishers
106 pounds: 1, Jacob Workman (Bft). 2, Rawlin Szweczyk, (HHI). 3, Tommy Bearden (BC).
113 pounds: 1, Nate Torres (BC). 2, Luis Pantoja, (Bft). 3, Todd Guider (MR).
120 pounds: 1, Kamren Spann (Bft). 2, Logan Johnston (HHI). 3, Bison Frazier (BC).
126 pounds: 1, Tramon Jenkins (Bft). 2, Tyrus Singleton (BC). 3, Kyle Riddle (HHI).
132 pounds: 1, Tramone Jenkins (Bft). 2, James Roberts (HHI). 3, Taqui Polite (WB).
138 pounds: 1, Omar Daniels (BC). 2, Alex Braden (HHI). 3, Jeremiah Thrower (Bft).
145 pounds: 1, Justin Campbell (Bft). 2, Joey Calandra (BC). 3, Eric Ashdown (HHI).
152 pounds: 1, Chris Soler (HHI). 2, Jamel Moultrie (WB). 3, Liam Payne (BC).
160 pounds: 1, Marcel Porackey (BC). 2, Jeb Lesch (HHI). 3, Terry Fields (MR).
170 pounds: 1, Billy Christie (HHI). 2, Turhon White (BC). 3, Ryan Humel (MR).
182 pounds: 1, Ahman Smalls (BC). 2, Alijah Compton (MR). 3, Elijah Thompson (HHI).
195 pounds: 1, Khalil Chisolm (BC). 2, Jordan Alston (Bft). 3, Irvin Mulligan (WB).
220 pounds: 1, Cooper Kaminsky (BC). 2, Zaid Rueda (HHI). 3, Willie Brown (Blf).
285 pounds: 1, Harvey King (HHI). 2, Michael Selby (BC). 3, William Coleman (Bft).
