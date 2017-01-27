Other High School Sports

January 27, 2017 6:03 PM

High school wrestling result: Hilton Head Island at Region 8-4A meet

Posted by Jeff Shain

Three Seahawks take region titles: Alex Braden, Billy Christie and Zaid Rueda gave Hilton Head Island a trio of winners as they finished atop their weight classes at the Region 8-4A individual meet at Beaufort High.

Christie, a reigning state titleist at 170 pounds, continued his mastery in that division. Braden won at 138 pounds and Rueda at 220.

The Seahawks also produced six runners-up at the meet: Rawlin Szewczyk (106), Logan Johnston (126), James Roberts (132), Eric Ashdown (145), Matt Roberts (160) and Harvey King (285).

