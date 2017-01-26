High school wrestling result: Battery Creek & New Hampstead at Bluffton

Dolphins clinch region title in sweep: Battery Creek wrapped up the Region 8-3A wrestling crown Wednesday with an 83-0 shutout of Bluffton, also beating New Hampstead in a tri-match on Bluffton’s mats.
Ten Battery Creek wrestlers swept both of their matches on the evening, helping the Dolphins run their record to 40-6 in dual meets this season.
Reigning state champions Omar Daniels and Cooper Kaminsky were among those going 2-0 on the evening, along with Obie Wilson, Tommy Bearden, Nate Torres, Syncere Atkins, Tyrus Singleton, Marcel Porackey, Turhon White and Ahman Smalls.
