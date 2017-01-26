Other High School Sports

January 26, 2017 9:06 AM

High school wrestling result: Battery Creek & New Hampstead at Bluffton

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Dolphins clinch region title in sweep: Battery Creek wrapped up the Region 8-3A wrestling crown Wednesday with an 83-0 shutout of Bluffton, also beating New Hampstead in a tri-match on Bluffton’s mats.

Ten Battery Creek wrestlers swept both of their matches on the evening, helping the Dolphins run their record to 40-6 in dual meets this season.

Reigning state champions Omar Daniels and Cooper Kaminsky were among those going 2-0 on the evening, along with Obie Wilson, Tommy Bearden, Nate Torres, Syncere Atkins, Tyrus Singleton, Marcel Porackey, Turhon White and Ahman Smalls.

Related content

Other High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'We didn't just lose a teammate, we lost a brother,' say White Knoll baseball players

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos